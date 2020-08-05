Check out Rina Sawayama’s rescheduled 2021 UK tour dates

Rina Sawayama has announced the rescheduled dates for her UK headline tour – you can check out the full 2021 schedule below.

The Dirty Hit signee, who released her debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ in April, was set to embark on the Dynasty Tour this May, before she was forced to push back the dates until September due to the coronavirus crisis.

It’s now been confirmed that she will hit the road next March for performances in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (August 7).

Rina Sawayama’s 2021 tour dates are as follows:

14/3/21 – Glasgow @ SWG3

15/3/21 – Manchester @ Manchester Club Academy

16/3/21 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute2

18/3/21 – London @ Brixton Academy

An announcement of the singer’s rescheduled US tour is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Sawayama recently spoke out against the current eligibility rules of major British music awards following the announcement of this year’s Mercury Prize shortlist.

Her debut album was a notable omission from the 2020 list as she wasn’t eligible to enter as a British artist under the current rules.

Shortly after the nominees were revealed, Sawayama reached out to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the organisation behind the BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize, who indicated that they are reconsidering their eligibility criteria.

In a five-star review, NME described ‘SAWAYAMA’ as “an honest, genre-exploding self-portrait”, adding: “Sawayama creates an expansive musical account of her personal history, all bolstered by her impressive experimental song-writing techniques.”