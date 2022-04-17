Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.

Following the tour’s initial announcement which had it wrapping up on June 26, they have confirmed 19 new dates extending the run to October 20, with new shows in Michigan, Washington, New Jersey, California and more.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale now here. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

MAY 2022

27 – Rama, Casino Rama

28 – Rama, Casino Rama

30 – Canandaigua, CMAC

JUNE 2022

2 – Boston, Wang Theater

3 – Worcester, Hanover Theater

4 – Gilford, Bank of NH Pavilion

6 – New York, Beacon Theatre

7 – New York, Beacon Theatre

8 – New York, Beacon Theatre

10 – Red Bank, Count Basie Theater

11 – Easton, State Theater

12 – Providence, PPAC

14 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric

15 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric

17 – Lenox, Tanglewood

18 – Pittsburgh, PPG Arena

19 – Philadelphia, Metropolitan Theater

21 – Richmond, Virginia Credit Union Live

22 – Atlanta, Cobb Center

24 – St Augustine, The AMP

25 – Hollywood (Florida), Hard Rock

26 – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall

SEPTEMBER 2022

23 – Bridgeport Connecticut, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

24 – Atlantic City New Jersey, Hard Rock Etess Arena

26 – Montreal Quebec, Place Bell

27 – Kingston Ontario, Leons Centre

30 – Mount Pleasant Michigan, Soaring Eagle Casino

OCTOBER 2022

01 – New Buffalo Michigan, Four Winds Casino

02 – Prior Lake Minnesota, Mystic Lake Casino

04 – Winnipeg Minnesota, Canada Life Centre

05 – Saskatoon Saskatchewan, Sasktel Centre

06 – Lethbridge Alberta, Enmax Centre

08 – Abbotsford British Columbia, Abbotsford Centre

09 – Penticton British Columbia, South Okanagon Events Centre

11 – Seattle Washington, Benaroya Hall

12 – Portland Oregon, Arlene Schnitzer Hall

14 – San Jose California, San Jose Civic

15 – Paso Robles California, Vina Robles Amp

16 – Los Angeles California, Greek Theater

19 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional

20 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional

Starr – who celebrated his 81st birthday last year – last released a solo album, ‘What’s My Name’, in 2019. Since its release, Starr has shared two EPs in 2021, ‘Zoom In’ and ‘Change the World’. A review of the former saw NME describe it as “the sort of upbeat, unrelenting jollity we expect from Ringo”.

“Well-meaning and positive, ‘Zoom In’ is the aural equivalent of wishing somebody a ‘Happy Hump Day!’ over email, while wearing a daft grin,” the review read. “For all its flaws, this is a hard record to hate.”

Away from his solo work, Starr was recently enlisted by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder to perform on his forthcoming solo album ‘Earthling’.