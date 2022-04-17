Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here.
The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
Following the tour’s initial announcement which had it wrapping up on June 26, they have confirmed 19 new dates extending the run to October 20, with new shows in Michigan, Washington, New Jersey, California and more.
Tickets for the newly announced shows are on sale now here. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s 2022 North American tour dates are:
MAY 2022
27 – Rama, Casino Rama
28 – Rama, Casino Rama
30 – Canandaigua, CMAC
JUNE 2022
2 – Boston, Wang Theater
3 – Worcester, Hanover Theater
4 – Gilford, Bank of NH Pavilion
6 – New York, Beacon Theatre
7 – New York, Beacon Theatre
8 – New York, Beacon Theatre
10 – Red Bank, Count Basie Theater
11 – Easton, State Theater
12 – Providence, PPAC
14 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric
15 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric
17 – Lenox, Tanglewood
18 – Pittsburgh, PPG Arena
19 – Philadelphia, Metropolitan Theater
21 – Richmond, Virginia Credit Union Live
22 – Atlanta, Cobb Center
24 – St Augustine, The AMP
25 – Hollywood (Florida), Hard Rock
26 – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall
SEPTEMBER 2022
23 – Bridgeport Connecticut, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
24 – Atlantic City New Jersey, Hard Rock Etess Arena
26 – Montreal Quebec, Place Bell
27 – Kingston Ontario, Leons Centre
30 – Mount Pleasant Michigan, Soaring Eagle Casino
OCTOBER 2022
01 – New Buffalo Michigan, Four Winds Casino
02 – Prior Lake Minnesota, Mystic Lake Casino
04 – Winnipeg Minnesota, Canada Life Centre
05 – Saskatoon Saskatchewan, Sasktel Centre
06 – Lethbridge Alberta, Enmax Centre
08 – Abbotsford British Columbia, Abbotsford Centre
09 – Penticton British Columbia, South Okanagon Events Centre
11 – Seattle Washington, Benaroya Hall
12 – Portland Oregon, Arlene Schnitzer Hall
14 – San Jose California, San Jose Civic
15 – Paso Robles California, Vina Robles Amp
16 – Los Angeles California, Greek Theater
19 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional
20 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional
Starr – who celebrated his 81st birthday last year – last released a solo album, ‘What’s My Name’, in 2019. Since its release, Starr has shared two EPs in 2021, ‘Zoom In’ and ‘Change the World’. A review of the former saw NME describe it as “the sort of upbeat, unrelenting jollity we expect from Ringo”.
“Well-meaning and positive, ‘Zoom In’ is the aural equivalent of wishing somebody a ‘Happy Hump Day!’ over email, while wearing a daft grin,” the review read. “For all its flaws, this is a hard record to hate.”
Away from his solo work, Starr was recently enlisted by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder to perform on his forthcoming solo album ‘Earthling’.