Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band.

The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

Starr’s tour begins in California on May 19, with two successive dates in Phoenix following after. He will perform his Vegas residency after that, before a two-night outing in San Diego from May 28. The remaining itinerary consists of shows in Seattle, Denver and San Francisco, with the final date slated for California’s San Jose Civic venue on June 17. See the full list of tour dates below, and head here for tickets.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Starr said in a statement. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band.”

The new tour comes after Starr was forced to cancel — on two occasions — a slew of dates for his 2022 tour after contracting COVID-19. Prior to that, 12 dates of the same tour were postponed when Winter and Lukafather likewise tested positive for the virus. “[Ringo] hopes to resume [touring] as soon as possible”, a statement said at the time.

Starr’s most recent project, an EP titled ‘EP3’, arrived in September of last year. Before that, Starr put out his latest solo album, ‘What’s My Name’, in 2019. He shared two EPs in 2021: ‘Zoom In’ and ‘Change The World’. In a three-star review upon its release, NME described ‘Zoom In’ as “the sort of upbeat, unrelenting jollity we expect from Ringo”.

Ringo Starr and All Starr Band’s 2023 North American tour dates are:

MAY

19 – California, Pechanga Resort Casino

20-21 – Phoenix, Arizona, Celebrity Theatre

24–27 – Las Vegas, Venetian Theatre

28 – San Diego, Humphreys Concerts

31 – San Diego – Humphreys Concerts

JUNE

2 – Orlando, Cuthbert Amphitheater

3 – Orlando, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

4 – Seattle, Venue TBD

6 – Denver, Bellco Theater, Denver Convention Center

7 – Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Center

9 – Lincoln, Thunder Valley Casino

11 – San Francisco, The Masonic

13 – Salt Lake City, Eccles Theater

15 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

16 – Paso Robles, Vina Robles Amphitheatre

17 – San Jose, San Jose Civic