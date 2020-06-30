Ringo Starr announces 80th birthday livestream benefit with Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crowe and more

Ringo Starr has announced a livestream benefit concert to mark his 80th birthday this week.

The star-studded event will consist of exclusive new at-home performances and previously unseen concert footage from former Beatles-bandmate Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr and more.

Donations during the event will be split between the Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, The David Lynch Foundation, and WaterAid. Ringo’s Big Birthday Show will air on the day of his birthday, July 7, from 5pm PST, on his Youtube channel.

Starr has long held concerts to mark his birthday in his adopted home of the United States. For the past 12 years, he’s hosted the ‘Peace and Love’ celebration event in Los Angeles on the date. Last year, David Lynch, Peter Jackson, Nils Lofgren, Sheila E., Benmont Tench, Ed Begley, Jr. and more joined him.

Ahead of this year’s livestream event, Starr posted a video explaining the change to this year’s event. He is seen posing for a birthday photoshoot, wearing a number of “peace and love” themed face masks.

“At 12 noon, July 7th 2020, you go ‘peace and love’. ‘Peace and love’. That’s all I ask. Wherever you are; on a bus, down the mine, in a spaceship, in a rocket,” Starr said.

Last month, Starr expressed his support for global Black Live Matters protests alongside McCartney, sending “peace, love and continuous support”.

The ex-Beatle released his 20th solo studio album, ‘What’s My Name’, last year.