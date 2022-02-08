Ringo Starr announces North American tour dates for May and June 2022

Ringo Starr is set to return to the road with his All-Starr Band in mid-2022, touring North America for the first time in nearly three years.
Joining Starr on the road will be long-serving guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto, saxophonist Warren Ham, bassist Hamish Stuart and drummer Gregg Bissonette.
Men At Work‘s Colin Hay is also set to participate in the tour, providing guitar and vocals, as is a returning Edgar Winter. The prolific musician – who provides keyboards, saxophone and backing vocals – has not performed with the All-Starr Band since 2011.
Starr – who celebrated his 81st birthday last year – last released a solo album, ‘What’s My Name’, in 2019. Since its release, Starr has shared two EPs in 2021, ‘Zoom In’ and ‘Change the World’. A review of the former saw NME describe it as “the sort of upbeat, unrelenting jollity we expect from Ringo”.
“Well-meaning and positive, ‘Zoom In’ is the aural equivalent of wishing somebody a ‘Happy Hump Day!’ over email, while wearing a daft grin,” the review read. “For all its flaws, this is a hard record to hate.”
Away from his solo work, Starr was recently enlisted by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder to perform on his forthcoming solo album ‘Earthling’.
View the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s 2022 North American tour dates are:
MAY
27 and 28 – Rama, Casino Rama
30 – Canandaigua, CMAC
JUNE
2 – Boston, Wang Theater
3 – Worcester, Hanover Theater
4 – Gilford, Bank of NH Pavilion
6, 7 and 8 – New York, Beacon Theatre
10 – Red Bank, Count Basie Theater
11 – Easton, State Theater
12 – Providence, PPAC
14 and 15 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric
17 – Lenox, Tanglewood
18 – Pittsburgh, PPG Arena
19 – Philadelphia, Metropolitan Theater
21 – Richmond, Virginia Credit Union Live
22 – Atlanta, Cobb Center
24 – St Augustine, The AMP
25 – Hollywood (Florida), Hard Rock
26 – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall