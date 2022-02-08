Ringo Starr announces North American tour dates for May and June 2022

Ringo Starr is set to return to the road with his All-Starr Band in mid-2022, touring North America for the first time in nearly three years.

Joining Starr on the road will be long-serving guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto, saxophonist Warren Ham, bassist Hamish Stuart and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

Men At Work‘s Colin Hay is also set to participate in the tour, providing guitar and vocals, as is a returning Edgar Winter. The prolific musician – who provides keyboards, saxophone and backing vocals – has not performed with the All-Starr Band since 2011.

Starr – who celebrated his 81st birthday last year – last released a solo album, ‘What’s My Name’, in 2019. Since its release, Starr has shared two EPs in 2021, ‘Zoom In’ and ‘Change the World’. A review of the former saw NME describe it as “the sort of upbeat, unrelenting jollity we expect from Ringo”.

“Well-meaning and positive, ‘Zoom In’ is the aural equivalent of wishing somebody a ‘Happy Hump Day!’ over email, while wearing a daft grin,” the review read. “For all its flaws, this is a hard record to hate.”

Away from his solo work, Starr was recently enlisted by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder to perform on his forthcoming solo album ‘Earthling’.

View the full list of tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

MAY

27 and 28 – Rama, Casino Rama

30 – Canandaigua, CMAC

JUNE

2 – Boston, Wang Theater

3 – Worcester, Hanover Theater

4 – Gilford, Bank of NH Pavilion

6, 7 and 8 – New York, Beacon Theatre

10 – Red Bank, Count Basie Theater

11 – Easton, State Theater

12 – Providence, PPAC

14 and 15 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric

17 – Lenox, Tanglewood

18 – Pittsburgh, PPG Arena

19 – Philadelphia, Metropolitan Theater

21 – Richmond, Virginia Credit Union Live

22 – Atlanta, Cobb Center

24 – St Augustine, The AMP

25 – Hollywood (Florida), Hard Rock

26 – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall