Ringo Starr announces ‘Zoom In’ EP featuring Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl

Ringo Starr has announced a new EP called ‘Zoom In’ featuring contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas.

The former Beatles drummer recorded the five-song collection at his home studio between April and October of this year.

Following on from Starr’s 20th solo album ‘What’s My Name’ (released in 2019), ‘Zoom In’ will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Universal.

Advertisement

‘Here’s To The Nights’, which was shared yesterday (December 15), serves as the first taste of the forthcoming EP, and sees Starr collaborating with LA songwriter Diane Warren. Listen below.

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Starr explained. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in.

“I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

Other artists to have worked on the project include Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Chris Stapleton and Corinne Bailey Rae. You can see the tracklist for ‘Zoom In’ below.

Advertisement

1. ‘Here’s To The Nights’

2. ‘Zoom In Zoom Out’

3. ‘Teach Me To Tango’

4. ‘Waiting For The Tide To Turn’

5. ‘Not Enough Love In The World’