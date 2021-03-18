Ringo Starr on his best drumming moments: “‘Paperback Writer’ rocks”

Ringo Starr has discussed his favourite drumming moments in his career.

The Beatles drummer, who is promoting his new book Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs that chronicles the history of his touring supergroup, said in a new video interview that he considers ‘Rain’ and ‘Paperback Writer’ among his best work.

When asked by Yahoo! Entertainment to list his best moments, the drummer answered: “I used to say ‘Rain’ because I felt ‘Rain’ – that was another character playing drums itself,” he said.

“The way I play, I’m more of there’s breaks and tom-toms, and [‘Rain’] was all on the snare. So I used to say that. That drove people mad,” he said of the 1966 B-side to the ‘Revolver’ session single ‘Paperback Writer’.

He continued: “‘Let It Be’ – not bad. I mean, ‘Paperback Writer’ rocks. The crazy thing is, when the ‘Let It Be’ [reissue] came out, the remaster, they have this new [surround sound] system, Atmos, and we went to England for it.

“And Paul [McCartney] and I were in this crowd of people listening, and I said, ‘I’m too busy on this record!’ I told him it was too busy. You know, these are just thoughts that go through my head.”

The drummer resisted listing more examples, before adding that he feels he’s “holding back even more than I did in the Beatles” in his All Starr Band covers band, which he founded in 1989. “Because if you’re singing, you don’t need me to be doing drum solos! And that’s how I’ve always played. I’ve never done a drum solo.”

Starr’s last solo album, his 20th record, was ‘What’s My Name ?’ released in 2019. In a three-star review NME‘s Rhian Daly said: “The Beatle is back with a record that is sometimes cringeworthy, but ultimately delivers on the big man’s love of sticking up two fingers to negativity.”

Meanwhile, in other Beatles news, Paul McCartney has been teasing what is thought to be a covers album with St. Vincent, Beck, Josh Homme and more.