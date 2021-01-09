Ringo Starr has discussed the “joyous” experience of performing live with Paul McCartney.

The two surviving members of The Beatles have shared the stage together twice in the past few years.

“I love that, getting up with him,” Starr told The Irish News. “We did it at the O2 in England [in 2018]. And then he called me and he said, ‘I’m doing Dodger Stadium, if you want to do a few numbers’.

“So he picked three numbers, and I got up and went down there. And it’s magic for the audience as well as us. I love playing with him.”

The drummer added: “The audience is like, ‘Oh, there’s two of them! Wow’. It lifts everything, in a joyous way. So, yeah, I had a great time.”

Speaking of the pair’s current friendship, Starr added: “We’re still pals. We don’t hang out with each other a lot. But if we’re in the same country, and if we’re in the same town we always have a dinner, and we say hi or he comes over here or I go over to his house.”

Paul McCartney is set to appear on ‘Zoom In’, a new EP from Ringo Starr that’s set to come out in March and also feature contributions from Dave Grohl and Finneas.

Other artists to have worked on the project include Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Chris Stapleton and Corinne Bailey Rae.

McCartney released his new solo album ‘McCartney III’ last month – read NME’s four-star review here.