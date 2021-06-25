Ringo Starr drops legal battle against Ring O sex toys

Ringo Starr has dropped his legal battle against the makers of a sex toy called Ring O.

The Beatles icon had challenged the toy’s trademark and argued the similarity to his name could cause confusion. He argued that his reputation could be damaged if the name was registered as a US trademark.

He has now withdrawn the complaint after an agreement was reached with Ring O manufacturers.

Starr’s lawyers initially argued that the brand was “identical in appearance, sound, connotation and pronunciation” to his own name, which he had previously trademarked.

Documents filed by his legal team in 2019 said: “Consumers will likely believe that Opposer’s [Starr’s] newest venture is sex toys – and this is an association that Opposer does not want.”