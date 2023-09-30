Ringo Starr falls onstage at New Mexico show

Ringo Starr tripped over onstage at a gig in New Mexico earlier this month, it has emerged.

The Beatles drummer, who was performing with his All-Starr Band on September 20 at Albuquerque’s Rio Rancho Events Center, fell over while making his way back onstage during the band’s encore performance of John Lennon & Plastic Ono Band‘s ‘Give Peace A Chance’.

Starr, 83, quickly got to his feet after the fall and joined his band to sing the chorus. There were no later reports of any injuries suffered.

Moments after the fall, which you can watch via TMZ, Starr cracked a joke about the tumble. “I fell over just to tell you that, thank you,” he said.

Ringo is one of two remaining Beatles still alive alongside Paul McCartney. Lennon was murdered in 1980 aged 40, while George Harrison died of lung cancer aged 58 in 2001.

