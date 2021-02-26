Ringo Starr to be the subject of Grammy Museum virtual exhibit

Ringo Starr will be the subject of a new virtual exhibit at the Grammy Museum next month.

The Beatles drummer and solo artist will be celebrated through new and archival interviews, as well as a virtual version of the 2013 exhibit Peace & Love.

That exhibition was the first to be dedicated to Starr and took in his whole life, from his childhood in Liverpool, through his pre-Beatles bands, joining the Fab Four and beyond.

The digital display will feature images of items from Peace & Love, including rare and never-before-seen photos, documents and personal letters, alongside other artefacts.

On March 4, the Grammy Museum will share an interview with Starr from 2010 as part of its Live From the Vault series. It will be followed by a new interview with the museum’s founding executive director Bob Santelli on March 18. During the latter, the drummer will talk about his forthcoming EP ‘Zoom In’, as well as the new book Ringo Rocks: 30 Years Of The All Starrs 1989-2019.

The virtual exhibition and interviews will be premiered on the venue’s COLLECTION:live streaming service and will be presented in partnership with Iron Mountain Entertainment Services.

Starr will reunite with his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney on the ‘Zoom In’ EP, as well as collaborating with the likes of Dave Grohl and Finneas. The record will be released on March 19, via Universal.

Earlier this year, the drummer reflected on the handful of times he and McCartney have shared a stage in recent years. “I love that, getting up with him,” he said. “The audience is like, ‘Oh, there’s two of them! Wow’. It lifts everything, in a joyous way. So, yeah, I had a great time.”