Ringo Starr invites everyone to “spread peace and love” on his birthday

Ringo Starr will be celebrating his 81st birthday next month, and he’s inviting everyone to “spread peace and love” on the landmark date.

The invitation comes as part of his annual ‘Peace And Love’ birthday initiative, a tradition he started on July 7, 2008, the date of his 68th birthday, after being asked by a journalist what he would like for his birthday. “Peace and love,” was his answer.

Since then the Beatle has invited everyone everywhere to think, say or post #peaceandlove at noon their local time on July 7 “to fulfil his birthday wish and encircle the planet in a wave of Peace and Love”.

Today (June 28), Starr shared a video message. “I’m inviting everyone who wants to join the peace and love celebration for my birthday at noon your time wherever you are, 7-7-21,” he said.

“You can post it, you can say it, you can even think it – but it would be really cool if you go ‘Peace and Love’ at noon on my birthday – so let’s spread peace and love on my birthday – c’mon everybody!”

You can watch the message below:

Usually on his birthday, Starr meets with fans wherever he is in the world. It’s a tradition that began on July 7, 2008 when he convened with fans and friends in front of the Hard Rock Café in Chicago, passing out cupcakes and joining the crowd for “Peace and Love” at exactly noon.

Last year, the pandemic prevented an in-person event, and Starr instead moved the celebration online, hosting ‘Ringo’s Big Birthday Show’, which featured unseen concert and unique performances by Starr, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper and Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr, Sheila E, and more.

In 2019 there were over 30 Peace And Love events in countries all around the world. Details about 2021’s regional gatherings for the initiative, which will be hosted by fans – both in person and on Zoom – can be found on Starr’s Facebook page here.

Meanwhile, Disney+ has announced plans to stream Peter Jackson’s new The Beatles: Get Back documentary.

The Beatles film will focus on the making of the band’s penultimate studio album ‘Let It Be’ and will showcase their final concert as a band, on London’s Savile Row rooftop, in its entirety.