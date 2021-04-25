Ringo Starr paid tribute to his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon as “a brilliant artist and a brilliant man” during a worldwide listening party.

As Tim Burgess‘ latest Twitter Listening Party turned its attention to the upcoming ‘Ultimate Collection’ box set reissue of the Beatles icon’s 1970 debut solo album ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ (celebrating its 50th anniversary), the drummer wrote: “It’s so incredible, the emotion on this record, just mind blowing. The sparseness of the band, the force of John Lennon. That’s why he’s one of the greats.”

Addressing suggestions that Lennon frequently worried about the quality of his singing voice, Starr wrote: “John always wanted a lot of echo on his voice. He had a great voice and when he was singing, he gave all of that. I don’t feel personally he was insecure about his voice. Everybody wants to be someone else, to be different.”

In his final tweet about the experience, Starr added: “It is an incredibly cool record. It’s a beautiful record and he was a beautiful man and I’m privileged to feel he was my friend. Great to be a part of Plastic Ono Band.”

Earlier this week (April 20), a new video was shared for John Lennon‘s classic ‘Isolation’, filled with Easter egg glimpses into his life with Yoko Ono.

Taken from the upcoming ‘Ultimate Collection’ box set reissue of the Beatles icon’s 1970 debut solo album ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’, the video for the ‘Raw Studio Mix’ of the track was filmed upstairs at John and Yoko’s home at Tittenhurst Park in Berkshire on July 16, 1971.

It follows the recent release of a never-seen-before performance of ‘Give Peace A Chance’, and newly-unearthed footage of John and Yoko in a video for ‘Look At Me’.