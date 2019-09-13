Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney reunite to cover John Lennon song on Ringo’s upcoming new album, ‘What’s My Name’

"I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes."

Ringo Starr has today announced details of his 20th studio album and has shared the album’s title track, ‘What’s My Name.’ You can listen to the new song below.

Released on October 25, the album is available for pre-order now and will see Starr working with a host of collaborators – including fellow Beatle, Sir Paul McCartney.

On the album, both he and McCartney have worked together on a John Lennon penned song, ‘Grow Old With Me’. With Starr on vocals and McCartney on bass and backing vocals, the song was written by Lennon just a few years before his death.

For Ringo, the inspiration to record ‘Grow Old With Me’ came when he ran into noted record producer Jack Douglas who had produced John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Double Fantasy album, among other classic recordings.

Ringo said: “Jack asked if I ever heard The Bermuda Tapes, John’s demos from that time…And I had never heard all this. The idea that John was talking about me in that time before he died, well, I’m an emotional person. And I just loved this song. I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best.

“The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John’s on it in a way. I’m on it and Paul’s on it. It’s not a publicity stunt. This is just what I wanted. And the strings that Jack arranged for this track, if you really listen, they do one line from ‘Here Comes The Sun.’ So in a way, it’s the four of us.”

Writing the songs in his home studio, other musicians featuring on the album include Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter and Dave Stewart. Speaking about recording at home, Ringo said: “I don’t want to be in an old-fashioned recording studio anymore, really.

“I’ve had enough of the big glass wall and the separation. We are all together in here, whoever I invite over. This is the smallest club in town. And I love it, being at home, being able to say hi to Barb, it’s just been good for me and the music.”

Speaking about his drumming, Starr added: “When I was a teenager, my mom always said, “Son, you’re at your happiest when you’re playing.” And it’s still true to this day. I’m blessed. I had a dream back when I was thirteen, and just last night I played with all my friends at the Greek, and I’ve been putting together All-Starr bands for 30 years. And it’s still a thrill.”

Earlier this week, a Beatles expert explained how a little-heard tape from the band revealed that the band were in talks to make another album after ‘Abbey Road’.

Renowned rock historian Mark Lewisohn gave The Guardian access to a tape of a meeting held 50 years ago this week, which seemingly shows The Fab Four at loggerheads. Having finished the recording of ‘Abbey Road‘, it features audio of John Lennon, Paul McCartneyand George Harrison meeting together at Apple HQ in Savile Row.

“It’s a revelation,” Lewisohn told The Guardian. “The books have always told us that they knew ‘Abbey Road’ was their last album and they wanted to go out on an artistic high. But no – they’re discussing the next album. And you think that John is the one who wanted to break them up but, when you hear this, he isn’t. Doesn’t that rewrite pretty much everything we thought we knew?”