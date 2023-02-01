Rinse FM acquires pirate station Kool London Radio

Rinse FM has acquired legendary London radio station, Kool London Radio.

Kool was founded as a pirate radio station in 1991 by DJs Eastman and Smurf. Kool FM, which later became known as Kool London Radio when it became an online station in 2010, was pivotal in pioneering the drum and bass, jungle and hardcore scene.

During his final Kool London show last year, DJ Eastman hinted that change was on the way.

“To progress and make the platform bigger it needs youthfulness and energy, which I ain’t got no more…,” he began. “And it needs money pumped in so our DJs are proud to walk into a studio, not worried about looking over their shoulder.”

“We done the best we could. It wasn’t only music; it was people of all different races, creeds and classes along the way. We was a movement man, and we believed in it. We fought for each other, looked after each other.”

Now, in a new statement about the acquisition of the station, Eastman added: “31 years is a long time out of anyone’s life so it is with deep sadness that Suzy & myself have come to the decision to retire from radio and pass the ownership and running of Kool on. Geeneus [Rinse FM co-founder] has an excellent track record of achievements in radio and also has first class knowledge of Kool and myself as we worked together on the roofs putting Kool & Rinse on.

“Back in the day he was a big Kool listener and took inspiration from Kool and the way we ran the station. His love for Kool is 100% and that’s why we have put trust in Gee to get Kool to the next level. We must say thank you to those who have helped with the running of Kool or been a part of Kool in any way over the past 31 years. It’s been a massive, life changing journey for Suzy & myself. This is not the end, this is a new beginning for Kool. Thank you all for your support.”

Speaking about the acquisition, Rinse FM’s founder Geeneus said: “Around the age of 12 years old I was introduced to pirate radio by some of my older cousins. I spent most of my time trying to figure out what was going on and get more understanding of Pirate radio, but it wasn’t long after that I stumbled upon Kool FM 94.5 and it soon became an obsession.

“Starting Rinse for me was based on the passion and love I had for Kool FM. To be able to join the Pirate radio community and say we are joining the fight to showcase true underground music created in our community was something I was extremely proud of.

“I can’t even begin to explain how I’d feel if I could tell the 15 year me we would one day we would own Kool FM and Jungle Fever and have the opportunity to continue the legacy of such an important part of the electronic music scene. Keeping the core foundations of what Kool FM stands for and being able to represent the entire scene with a wide/diverse pool of talent from over 30 years of jungle/drum & bass is something I am very passionate about and can’t wait to get to work on.

“Thank you to the entire Kool family, Eastman and Suzy for trusting me with this. It means a lot. Kool FM, Jungle Fever – Let’s Gooo!”

It was also revealed that Eastman and Susie G will continue to work behind the scenes.