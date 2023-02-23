Riot grrrl duo Bratmobile reuniting for first show in 20 years

Bratmobile are reuniting for their first live show in two decades.

The feminist punk band associated with the Riot grrrl movement will play their first public show on July 2, headlining Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland, California.

Their last show was in September 2002. Vocalist Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg (of Tiger Trap), Audrey Marrs, and Marty Key.

Bratmobile will play the Californian festival alongside the reunited Le Tigre and Gravy Train!!!!

The band said in a statement via Pitchfork: “Guitarist Erin Smith, unfortunately, has other commitments and won’t be able to join us at this time, but we’re hoping we’ll be able to play together with her again in the near future.

“It’s been more than 20 years since our last tour, and life has changed and grown in many ways. In 2019, we got the original lineup back together to play a big birthday party for our band sister, Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill. After the show, we talked about playing again, but it wasn’t the right time, and then… 2020.

“Now we are both living in Los Angeles, and when the opportunity to play this special show in one of our hometowns came up, we decided to go for it.”

Mosswood Meltdown runs from July 1-2. The lineup also includes ESG, J.J. Fad, and the reunited Mika Miko, who disbanded in 2009.

The news follows Le Tigre recently sharing details of their first UK and European tour dates in nearly two decades.

The Kathleen Hanna-led band, who reunited for their first show in a decade last year, will also tour the United States in 2023, with the European dates beginning at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on June 1.

Before returning to Primavera Sound for the Madrid leg, the band will head to the UK and play gigs in London, Manchester and Glasgow. See dates here.