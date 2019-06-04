RIP iTunes – Apple’s iconic music platform to become three new apps

Farewell, iTunes.

Apple has effectively heralded the end of iTunes by announcing three new apps which will replace the pioneering music service.

Since launching in 2001, the media player has been one of the most influential tools in revolutionising the ways in which we consume music around the globe.

But the tech giant has now announced that the service will be dissolved into three new apps called Music, TV and Podcasts – believed to be similar to how the services are already divided across iPhones and iPads. They will exist on both Windows PCs and as a standalone app on iOS.

All previous purchases will be still be accessible on Mac computers, an Apple spokesperson has confirmed.

It’s believed that the music and Podcast app will focus on personalised content for users, while the TV app will combine content from popular US networks such as HBO and Showtime, alongside upcoming original programming from Apple.

Speaking on stage at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said: “The future of iTunes is not one app, but three.”

The same conference also saw Apple confirming that the next version of iOS, used to power the iPhone and iPad, will feature a dark mode – making devices easier to use in low-light conditions.

It comes as Apple prepares to launch AppleTV Plus later this year – which sees the likes of JJ Abrams and Steven Spielberg creating original content for the platform.