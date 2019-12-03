RIP, Lil Bub! The internet’s favourite cat has died

One of the Internet’s most popular cats, Lil Bub, has died at the age of eight.
Her owner Mike Bridavsky told millions of followers on Instagram that the beloved feline passed away on Sunday.
She attracted huge numbers of fans due to her unusual appearance, notably her bulbous eyes and droopy tongue. She also had disorders such as dwarfism and was rescued after beginning life as a feral kitten.
“BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep,” wrote Bridavsky.
“I have always been fully transparent about BUB’s health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren’t expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves.”
He went on to explain how bub was responsible for spearheading the first national fund for special needs pets, as well raising over $700,000 (£540,000) for animal charities.
She shot to fame in 2013 when she began hosting the web series Lil Bub’s Big Show, which saw appearances from the likes of Steve Albini and Whoopi Goldberg.
Bub also recorded an unlikely album, collaborated with Andrew W.K on ‘Star Party Animal’, appeared in Run The Jewels’s ‘Meow Purrdy’ video, and released a 7″ split with Surfer Blood which featured her song “Bub the Builder” on the B-side.
“Party memories of the partiest space cat on earth,” wrote WK in a tribute post on Instagram.