Rise Against announce forthcoming ‘Nowhere Sessions’ EP

Chicago punks Rise Against have announced a new EP is on the way, titled ‘Nowhere Sessions’.

The forthcoming project will comprise live versions of songs from their latest album ‘Nowhere Generation’, which arrived in June. Tracks such as ‘Talking To Ourselves’, ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’ and the LP’s titular single will appear as live recordings, as well as a cut of their 2008 song ‘Savior’ and covers of Misfits‘ ‘Hybrid Moments’ and Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s ‘Fortunate Son’.

They’ve shared the EP version of ‘Talking To Ourselves’ to mark the announcement, which you can listen to below.

Advertisement

“‘Talking To Ourselves’ is about watching yourself and the people around you fall into complacency,” singer and guitarist Tim McIlrath said in a press statement.

“Despite your best efforts to get people’s attention, it feels like no one is listening. Sometimes we feel the urge to do something crazy, to disturb the peace, to jostle the world around us awake. Our actions might be seen as out of the ordinary, but they are acts of desperation when all else failed.”

‘Nowhere Sessions’ is scheduled for release on November 12 via Loma Vista.

The tracklist for ‘Nowhere Sessions’ is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Talking To Ourselves’

2. ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’

3. ‘Fortunate Son’

4. ‘Nowhere Generation’

5. ‘Hybrid Moments’

6. ‘Savior’