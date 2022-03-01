Rise Against share synth-heavy IDLES remix of ‘Talking To Ourselves’

Chicago punks Rise Against have shared a synth-heavy new remix of their 2021 track ‘Talking To Ourselves’ featuring IDLES.

Issued on Monday (February 28), the remix titled ‘Talking To Ourselves (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix) trades in Rise Against’s usual guitar-driven flair for a glitchy, synth-focused sound, with Tim McIlrath’s vocals reduced to hushed whispers.

The track comes with a glitchy visualiser, comprising of flashing black and white images. Viewer’s discretion is advised. Watch the video below.

Advertisement

The remix comes more than two months after Rise Against released the Nowhere Sessions EP, a collection of live tracks from their recent album ‘Nowhere Generation’, with the inclusion of their fan-favourite 2008 track ‘Savior’ and covers of Misfits‘ ‘Hybrid Moments’ and Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s ‘Fortunate Son’.

IDLES released their latest album, ‘CRAWLER’ in November 2021. Last week, the band announced a slew of new tour dates, including the rescheduled Cardiff Motorpoint Arena show, which had to be postponed due to the effects of Storm Eunice.

Rise Against have also announced a summer tour of North America with The Used and Sense Failed in September and August. The tour will kick off on July 15 in Las Vegas, and will wrap up on August 18 in Detroit. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 4) via the Rise Against website.

Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV

07/16 – Santa Barbara, CA

07/17 – San Diego, CA

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA

07/20 – Reno, NV

07/22 – Spokane, WA

07/23 – Vancouver, BC

07/24 – Bend, OR

07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT

07/27 – Denver, CO

07/29 – Albuquerque, NM

07/30 – Oklahoma City, OK

08/01 – Dallas, TX

08/02 – San Antonio, TX

08/04 – Atlanta, GA

08/05 – Myrtle Beach, SC

08/06 – Raleigh, NC

08/08 – Norfolk, VA

08/09 – New York, NY

08/12 – Boston, MA

08/14 – Asbury Park, NJ

08/17 – Cleveland, OH

08/18 – Detroit, MI