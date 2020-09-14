Rise Against tease new single ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’

Rise Against have shared a snippet of their upcoming new single ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’ – you can listen to it below.

Joining forces with DC Comics to release the lead single for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, the Chicago punk band shared a taste of the new track on Twitter yesterday (September 13).

Listen to a clip of our new song "Broken Dreams, Inc.” now in @DCComics ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Score Episode One. https://t.co/jWOQC9YKA6 — Rise Against (@riseagainst) September 13, 2020

Advertisement

“Personally, being involved with this soundtrack is really fantastic,” Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath said. “Growing up, my little brother and I would ride our bikes to the newsstand near our house and spend all our money on the latest comic books, and Batman was a favourite.

He added: “Zach, our guitarist, is probably the biggest comic book geek in our band. He’s talked about how, along with his brother and father, they were all big DC fans – Batman, Robin, Superman, Aquaman, all the comic book series, the TV shows, and feature films. So, yes, we’re all very excited about being part of this.”

Listen to a snippet of ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’ in the trailer below:

The full version of ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’ is expected to arrive on September 16 via Loma Vista.

Speaking on the DC soundtrack, composer and executive producer Tyler Bates said: “In Dark Nights: Death Metal, Loma Vista Recordings and I saw an opportunity to bring artists together to create a diverse soundtrack that is inspired directly by this incredible comic series.”

Advertisement

He continued: “Our intent is not to literally create a death metal soundtrack, but instead, to illuminate the darkest corners of each character’s psyche from an authentic perspective that is thematically inherent in death metal music.

“But a soundtrack is merely a collection of songs unless it is holistically intertwined with the story teller’s original work. With the support of DC and Loma Vista Recordings, and with the help of several artists, I’m creating a short-form animatic film series derived from Greg Capullo’s original artwork for Dark Nights: Death Metal. I’ve invited artists on the soundtrack, and pop-culture personalities alike, to voice the characters illustrated in Scott and Greg’s masterful take on classic DC characters.”

He concluded: “This has possibly never been more relevant to real life than the challenging time the world is currently experiencing.”

Meanwhile, The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson has confirmed that the upcoming Robert Pattinson-starring Batman film will be based on DC Comics’ infamous Flashpoint storyline, which will be used to kickstart a sprawling DC cinematic multiverse.

Speaking at the DC FanDome’s Multiverse 101 panel, the Birds of Prey writer said: “The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie, born out of Barry’s story.”