Rising star Andrew Cushin signs to Pete Doherty’s record label, Strap Originals

Rising singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin has signed to Pete Doherty’s record label, Strap Originals.

The 21-year-old musician from Newcastle, who is tipped to be the next Sam Fender, was announced as a new signing to the label yesterday (October 16) and is now currently recording his new EP at the Albion Rooms in Margate.

Speaking about the signing, Cushin said: “I am delighted to be at a label that I know believes in my music and that is willing to support me in this project.

“Both Jai and Peter have been immensely understanding of what we want to achieve and have worked incredibly hard to get this deal over the line. I can’t wait to see what the future holds at Strap Originals.”

Check out the Andrew Cushin the latest addition to the Strap Originals family x Posted by Peter Doherty on Saturday, October 16, 2021

A press statement says Cushin “possesses a nuanced, multifaceted talent for songwriting.”

It adds: “The words that he conjures are both immensely personal and reflective of modern social issues, but those serious themes are delivered through songs with huge, pints-in-the-air singalong appeal. It’s a talent that’s winning a growing army of admirers, most notably Noel Gallagher, who produced and performed on Andrew’s single ‘Where’s My Family Gone’.”

Andrew latest single ‘Memories’ was produced by Grammy-winning Richard Woodcraft (who has worked with Radiohead, Michael Kiwanuka, Paolo Nutini). The track was mixed by John Davis (Royal Blood, Dua Lipa, The Killers).

Cushin’s upcoming live dates are listed below; tickets can be obtained directly from the venues.

OCTOBER

23 – Newcastle, Hit The North Festival

DECEMBER

1 – London, Camden Assembly

2 – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

9 – Manchester, YES

Last year, Cushin shared his track ‘Where’s My Family Gone’, which saw him teaming up with Noel Gallagher. The Oasis icon produced the musician’s latest effort and plays guitar on the track, after he was sent some of the singer’s earliest demos.

Speaking to NME, Cushin explained that his manager recorded live footage from an early gig and sent it to Noel – who subsequently lent his services to the upcoming singer.

Describing his experience with Gallagher, Cushin said: “When Noel arrived, I was bricking it. He shook my hand and we just had a chat straight away. We spoke about our families and all his great times from the 90s and it instantly put me at ease.

“It meant that by the time I went in to do the first vocal and couple of chords, I just knew I was there to work. I thought ‘let’s just try and impress him and get it as good as it should be’.”

Cushin went on to say that his time in the studio with Gallagher proved surreal.

“There was moments when I did have to pinch myself and think that’s Noel standing over that mixing desk, planning how the next drums should sound. It was a surreal experience but I cherished every moment of it,” he said.