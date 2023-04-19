Rita Ora announces new album and shares ‘Praising You’ featuring Fatboy Slim

Rita Ora has announced her third studio album, ‘You & I’ – listen to new single ‘Praising You’ featuring Fatboy Slim below.

The singer is due to release the record on July 14 via BMG – pre-order/pre-save here. Ora co-wrote every song in the upcoming collection, which is described as her “most diaristic project yet”.

“This album really means a lot to me,” the pop artist said in a statement. “It’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today.”

Advertisement

Working with executive producer Oak Felder (Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Usher), Ora has made an LP “conceptually threaded together to signify the different chapters of her relationship”, per a press release.

It added that ‘You & I’ is “a high-spirited record about what it feels like to fall beautifully, instinctually in love with someone”.

To preview the album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Phoenix’ – Ora has shared a new single called ‘Praising You’, an EDM rework of Fatboy Slim’s classic single ‘Praise You’ (1999). The DJ/producer – aka Norman Cook – collaborated with Ora on the track.

“To not only get Norman’s stamp of approval, but to actually collaborate with him and pay homage to such a massive song from my childhood was truly a surreal experience,” the singer said.

“I think this record means something different for everyone, but from my perspective, it’s about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships. I’m incredibly honoured that we get to breathe new life into the song and re-introduce it to a whole new generation.”

Advertisement

Speaking about how the team-up came about, Cook added: “From a chance meeting late one night in the Naughty Corner at Glastonbury, a friendship and collaboration grew that on paper may look unlikely. Yet here it is, and it has a life of its own!”

You can watch the official music video for ‘Praising You’ – directed by Ora’s husband, Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love And Thunder) – via Instagram above. The visuals, which include a cameo from Fatboy Slim, will be available on YouTube from April 28.

Ora’s previous single, ‘You Only Love Me’, was released back in January. A tracklist for ‘You & I’ has not yet been revealed.