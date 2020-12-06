Rita Ora apologises again after further breach of lockdown rules

Rita Ora has apologised again after it was revealed she broke coronavirus lockdown rules for a second time.

Last week (November 30), Ora apologised for breaching lockdown rules after holding a “small” gathering with friends to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The singer said she was sorry for a “serious and inexcusable error of judgment” after the party was held at a restaurant in Notting Hill, West London.

Advertisement

However, the singer has apologised again after reports emerged that she should have been self-isolating when at the gathering.

Ora flew to Egypt in a private jet on November 21 to perform at a hotel in Cairo before returning to the UK the next day. Under current government quarantine rules, Ora was meant to self-isolate for 14 days but instead attended her own birthday party on November 28.

In a statement, Ora said: “I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.”

She continued: “Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow government advice and…I apologise again, unreservedly.

“While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example.

Advertisement

“My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.”

Ora said she wanted “to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS”.

Under current lockdown laws, police have the power to break up gatherings and issue fines of up to £10,000 for regulations breaches, as confirmed in the Coronavirus Act 2020.