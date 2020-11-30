Rita Ora apologises for breaching lockdown rules to host 30th birthday party

Rita Ora has apologised for breaching lockdown rules after holding a “small” gathering with friends to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The singer said she was sorry for a “serious and inexcusable error of judgment” after the party was held at a restaurant in Notting Hill, west London, on Saturday evening.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that they were called to reports of a potential breach of Covid regulations at 9.10PM on Saturday (November 27), but are yet to say whether formal action has been taken.

Ora wrote on Instagram stories: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK.

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

She added: “I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

The story was first broken by The Sun, with the publication claiming that “more than 30 people” had attended the party at Casa Cruz restaurant

Ora was pictured arriving at the event with a selection of famous faces, including model siblings Poppy and Cara Delevingne.

Under current lockdown laws, police have the power to break up gatherings and issue fines of up to £10,000 for regulations breaches, as confirmed in the Coronavirus Act 2020.

According to The Guardian, Casa Cruz director Nicholas Fallows was quoted by the Sun as saying that the newspaper’s story was the first he had heard of the gathering.