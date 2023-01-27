Watch Rita Ora’s hyperreal new video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’

Rita Ora has shared the new music video for her single ‘You Only Love Me’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track, which was also released today (January 27), was co-written by the singer and produced by Lewis Thompson, and was “inspired by her personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the very start of a romantic journey”.

‘You Only Love Me’ opens with a voice memo for Ora’s husband, the filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi.

“With ‘You Only Love Me’ and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I’ve experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life,” Ora said in a statement about the song.

“Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music – the journey was not always easy, but I’ve come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.”

A new video for ‘You Only Love Me’ has been released this afternoon. Directed by Charlie Sarsfield and shot in the LA suburbs, the clip depicts a fictional wedding “through the lens of a Stepford Wives-meets-Alice In Wonderland-style narrative”.

Cameos in the video come from Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, Alexander Stewart and fairy godmother Sharon Stone.

Ora will perform ‘You Only Love Me’ – which is the first track to be lifted from Ora’s upcoming album (her first release since inking a partnership with BMG) – on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (February 1).