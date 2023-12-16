Rivers Cuomo hints at an “epic” ‘Blue Album’ 30th anniversary tour

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has shared he is planning an “epic tour” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘The Blue Album’

‘The Blue Album’, which is the alternative name of Weezer’s self-titled debut album, was released on May 10, 1994. The album spawned a string of hits such as ‘Buddy Holly’, ‘Say It Ain’t So’ and ‘Undone – The Sweater Song’.

The band did not celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary but Cuomo told Collider that he was keen to celebrate its upcoming birthday.

“We are going to give it its due respect and come out with a really amazing deluxe package with a bunch of additional material, and of course, we’ve gotta do some kind of epic tour,” he said.

Cuomo also teased a “very suspicious black space in our calendar” after their UK/Ireland 2024 tour with Smashing Pumpkins, which ends in June. “I’d keep your eye on that,” he joked.

The band are due to play at several arenas next year including stops at London’s O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Cardiff Castle. See below for a full list of dates and get any remaining tickets here:

The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer will play:

JUNE 2024

Friday 7 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 8 – London The O2

Monday 10 – Dublin 3Arena

Wednesday 12 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 13 – Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 14 – Cardiff Castle

NME spoke to Rivers Cuomo last year on building his new Discord community for his fans, saying that his fans may predate the platform, but see to have shared the same musical values over time: “Our musical tastes are very consistent even from the ’90s, really,” Cuomo said.

“We all still like super emotional songs with great melodies that are catchy and yet somewhat progressive and challenging and complex musically. We like big guitars and weird lyrics. It’s still true.”

In other Weezer news, the band have made a cameo in Netflix’s new Christmas show, Family Switch, where they play a garage rock band called Dad or Alive.