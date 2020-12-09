Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo shares 2,655 unheard demos for his “web programming class final project”

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has shared a whopping 2655 previously unheard demos via a new web market page.

Cuomo took to Twitter to announce the material as his final project of his “web programming class”, which he’s currently completing via online non-profit learning platform edX.

For my Web Programming class final project, I made a web market stocked with 2655 previously unreleased demos. https://t.co/wFNb1drPRs — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 8, 2020

The demos are taken from both Cuomo’s and Weezer’s lengthy discography, and are separated into bundles spanning years of Cuomo’s musical career.

A short preview and explanation of some bundles can be heard on the web page, narrated by Cuomo himself.

While each bundle is being sold at a flat rate of USD $9 (£6.70), the number of tracks in each package significantly vary.

The shortest, a master session of ‘Gravity Will Bring You Down’, runs just over 15 minutes, while ‘Alone XI: The EWBAITE Years’, contains 1113 demos and has a runtime of 38 hours and 25 minutes.

Cuomo also posted an explanation/buyer beware on the page, noting that any demo may have “silence”, be “wildly inappropriate”, or might just be “me rambling, talking, making sounds”.

He also added that buyers could receive additional content as he discovers more old demos in his backlog.

“On the bright side, I realized I can add files to the dropbox folders after they’ve gone on sale,” Cuomo explained.

“That means you can re-download the bundle, or the specific files, and get additional content as I discover it. Very cool.”