Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo shares new theme song from Netflix’s Dr. Seuss animation, ‘Green Eggs and Ham’

Listen to 'Backflip' below

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has shared the theme song from Netlfix’s new Dr. Seuss animation, Green Eggs and Ham.

The new song, ‘Backflip’ will soundtrack the theme for the new Netflix animation, which arrives on the streaming site on November 8. Green Eggs and Ham will be an updated version of the classic Dr. Seuss’ children’s book of the same name.

Netflix have developed the show with creator Jared Stern and executive producer Ellen DeGeneres. The cast of the show includes Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton and Keegan-Michael Key.

Weezer, meanwhile, are also working on another film project as they cover original songs from Frozen 2 for the movie’s soundtracks and end credits alongside other artists including Kacey Musgraves and Panic! At The Disco.

Weezer will be covering ‘Lost In The Woods’, Musgraves ‘All Is Found’ and Panic! At The Disco ‘Into The Unknown’. Those are three of seven new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – who also wrote the songs from Frozen – that will feature on the soundtrack, per Billboard.

The musicians’ renditions of the songs will play during the end credits of the Frozen sequel, which arrives in theatres November 22, and the soundtrack November 15.