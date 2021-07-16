Rivers Cuomo teases more details about Weezer’s four-album ‘Seasons’ project

Rivers Cuomo has teased more details about Weezer‘s upcoming four-album project, ‘Seasons’.
The band confirmed earlier this year plans to put out a monolithic four albums in 2022, which they’ve dubbed the ‘Seasons’ saga.
Each of the project’s albums is due to be released on the first day of every season next year, and will feature its own unique style. For example, one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith. Another will be inspired by Weezer themselves.
Today (July 16), Weezer appeared on Good Morning America, and frontman Cuomo offered a few more details about ‘Seasons’.
“Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he said of the springtime LP. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall.” He went on to add the aforementioned “Elliott Smith-style” album will be a “sad acoustic” release that will arrive for winter.
Elsewhere during their appearance on Good Morning America, Weezer delivered a performance of their recent song ‘Hero’. The track is taken from their most recent album, ‘Van Weezer’, which was released back in May. You can watch the performance below.
In a three-star review of ‘Van Weezer’, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote: “Gorgeous acoustic closer ‘Precious Metal Girl’ proves that Weezer are more effective when singing about metal, rather than trying to emulate it. There’s a stone-cold classic Weezer album hidden beneath the fretboard flam – let’s have a whip-round to get ‘Van Weezer’ an Albini remix.”
Weezer are also set to join Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the long-delayed Hella Mega Tour next year, with new dates for North America locked in last month, following the UK and European dates being rescheduled in April. Weezer and Green Day are also scheduled to perform at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals next June.
Take a look at the new Hella Mega Tour dates below:
JUNE 2022
19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion
21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
22 – Groningen, Stadspark
24 – London, London Stadium
25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium
27 – Dublin, Venue TBA
29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
JULY 2022
2 – Paris, La Defense Arena
24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
AUGUST 2022
01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
04 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park
29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park
SEPTEMBER 2022
01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
06 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park