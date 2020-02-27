Riz Ahmed to release new album ‘The Long Goodbye’ next week

Riz Ahmed has announced a new album called ‘The Long Goodbye’, which will be accompanied by a short film.

Ahmed previously recorded under the name Riz MC, but will be releasing the new album under his full name.

“The record is a breakup album – but with your country,” he explained.

“So many of us feel like we’re being dumped by the place we call home, a home that we built. This album takes you on the journey of this breakup; through the stages of denial, anger, acceptance, and finally self-love to counter the hate.”

The track listing for the album is as follows:

1. The Breakup (Shikwa)

2. Toba Tek Singh

3. Fast Lava

4. Any Day (Feat. Jay Sean)

5. Can I Live

6. Where You From

7. Mogambo

8. Deal With It

9. Karma

The album was co-produced by Redhino, Ahmed’s collaborator in hip-hop group Swet Shop Boys.

Ahmed will also be premiering a live show, also titled The Long Goodbye, at Manchester International Festival next month.

It will run for three nights at the city’s Mayfield Depot from March 26 to 28, before transferring to New York as part of the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s new season.

Speaking of the show earlier this month, Ahmed said: “I can’t wait to come to Manchester and share the world premiere of this live experience. It takes us on a journey through our past to the current crossroads we face as a multicultural society.”