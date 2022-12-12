Watch RM perform songs from ‘Indigo’ in New York art museum Dia Beacon

RM has shared a special live performance video of several ‘Indigo’ tracks at the Dia Beacon art museum in New York City.

On December 9 at Midnight KST, BTS‘ BANGTANTV YouTube channel unveiled a special 12-minute concert the idol filmed at Dia Beacon in New York, a contemporary art museum. RM had performed four songs off his recently-released debut studio album ‘Indigo’ in separate art installation spaces.

RM kicks off the mini-concert with his ‘Indigo’ title track ‘Wild Flower’ outdoors, wandering a path in a lush maze-like garden as he performed the emotional new single. For his Anderson .Paak collaboration ‘Still Life’, the rapper grooves along to the track in a woodsy indoor space filled with contemporary sculptural pieces.

Later, RM performs ‘Change Pt.2’ from a dark, green-hued room, stepping between rows of columns. Finally landing on album closer ‘No.2’, the camera follows the rapper as he walks through the museum, and he ends his set in a dim, empty room.

The 10-track ‘Indigo’ arrived on December 2 alongside a music video for ‘Wild Flower’. Another music video for ‘Still Life’ was later released on December 7, which featured different versions of RM rapping to the track on an empty train.

In an interview with NME ahead of the album’s release, RM talked about collaborating with Erykah Badu on the opening track ‘Yun’. “Her voice is really magical and has its own power – it’s like a spell. It really changes me and moves me somewhere,” he said.