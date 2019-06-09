An epic set

The Cure have begun their journey to Glastonbury festival 2019 by performing an epic set at Malahide Castle in Dublin last night.

The iconic Crawley group are set to headline Glastonbury later this month and are also preparing to release their long-awaited new album which frontman Robert Smith has previous described as “dark” and “incredibly intense.”

Performing old favourites, the set was a hit with fans who have been posting reaction on social media overnight. One fan said: “What a magic gig from The Cure tonight at Malahide Castle. A super setlist with a couple of brilliant surprises.”

Another fan added: “All the hits were played, and the visual effects were not bad either…Gives one perspective on why the music of their era belonged to the New Wave, and why it continues to make its mark on contemporary music to this very day.”

You can see more reaction, footage and read the full setlist below.

In other news, The Cure also announced details of their film Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London earlier this week.

After previously announcing plans for a documentary in 2017, the band’s longtime visual collaborator Tim Pope teased a brief photo from what is thought to be the film earlier this year before confirming that a global release was on the way.

Filmed at The Cure’s “epic” and career-spanning set at London’s Hyde Park last summer and shot in 4K, the film will be screened in cinemas across the world on 11 July, with tickets available here from 6 June.

“This really was the perfect way to celebrate 40 years of the band,” said The Cure frontman Robert Smith. “It was a fabulous day none of us will ever forget”.

Director Tim Pope added: “Working alongside Robert for these 37 years of the band’s 40-year history – and also having previously filmed the band for the 35mm ‘In Orange’ 1986 concert film – I wanted cinema-goers to feel like they were in the thick of the action, in the heart of the music. Our film really captures the true power and passion of The Cure’s music for a global audience.”

Setlist – Dublin

Shake Dog Shake

Burn

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

A Night Like This

Pictures of You

High

Just One Kiss

Lovesong

Just Like Heaven

Last Dance

Fascination Street

Never Enough

Wendy Time

The Walk

Push

In Between Days

Play for Today

A Forest

Primary

Want

39

One Hundred Years

Encore:

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

Doing the Unstuck

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry