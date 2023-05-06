Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile And The Violators dies aged 44

Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile’s band The Violators has died at the age of 44.

Laakso died from cancer and is survived by his wife and their two children.

The guitarist and keys player became a full-time member of The Violators in 2013, replacing The War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel.

He contributed to a majority of Vile’s albums including 2013’s ‘Wakin On A Pretty Daze‘, 2015’s ‘B’lieve I’m Goin Down…’, and 2018’s ‘Bottle It In‘. Laakso most recently worked with Vile on his 2022 album ‘Watch My Moves‘.

The musician also played in the shoegaze band Swirlies and the indie rock group Mice Parade.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on the Laakso family’s behalf, which you can donate to here.

Geri-Martha O’Hara wrote in a tribute on the fundraising page: “I am absolutely shattered to share with you that our beloved Rob passed away quickly and peacefully yesterday afternoon. After praying for a miracle every day since he was diagnosed my prayers recently changed to a peaceful home departure surrounded by love. I realise now every day we had together was a miracle.

“Lately he pushed through the most insidious pain in efforts to be as present with his children as possible. Through it all he stayed stoic so I wouldn’t panic even more, so the kids could keep on living in their sweet and joyful innocence and so his friends and family wouldn’t worry.

“I’m also trying to remember for myself and as an example to carry out to our children how much Rob loved life, he was always busy with a new project to better himself, writing a new song, ready for an adventure, eager to try a new restaurant, go for a hike, take a sauna – so please go live life and try something new for him when you feel an ache creeping in. Go make the most of it; he pushed through so much just to sit and bask in the joy of our children running through bubbles in the backyard… that was absolute living to him in our most recent days. It doesn’t have to be grand, just enjoy the present deeply.”

