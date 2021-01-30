Rob Zombie drops second cut from upcoming album, single ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’

The enigmatic Rob Zombie has unleashed the second cut from his forthcoming studio album, new single ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’.

Released today (January 29), ‘The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man’ follows lead single ‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation And Superstition)’, which dropped in October.

Both tracks will feature on Zombie’s upcoming seventh studio album, ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’.

The delightfully squalid new single – shortened to ‘Howling Man’ – kicks of with rampant riffs provided by Zombie’s longtime guitarist, John 5. The track’s lyrics feature a nod to the late John Lennon with a “Power to the people” chant, followed by a chunky instrumental bridge ahead of an industrial explosion.

‘Howling Man’ dropped alongside a trippy, heavy-metal-meets-the-1960s music video, made up of in-house shots of Zombie and his band performing, wild animations and past live performances.

Watch the video below:

‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ – due out March 12 – will mark Zombie’s first new solo album in five years, following 2016’s ‘The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser’.

Speaking to NME in 2019 about his highly anticipated seventh offering – originally intended for release in February 2020 – Zombie had said, “I think it’s the best record we’ve ever made.

“It’s a very big, crazy and complex record that I’m really excited to finally be able to release.”