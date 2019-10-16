Eilish paid tribute to three metal acts recently with her choice of on-stage attire

Rob Zombie was among the artists to praise Billie Eilish recently for wearing a customised shirt during one of her recent shows which honoured three metal acts.

Eilish recently played a gig wearing a top which appeared to be sewn together from old Rob Zombie, Type O Negative and Cradle of Filth tour t-shirts.

The shirt has attracted subsequent praise from all three of the featured acts on social media, with Zombie leading the praise on Instagram last weekend as he said “rock on!”

The Type O Negative Facebook page also praised Eilish, calling her “a unique and bad ass superstar who absolutely walks her own path”.

Cradle of Filth also posted a picture of Eilish in the custom metal shirt, writing: “Whatever you think of Billie Eilish, she’s got some seriously good taste in gothic-tinged music if a coat made from Type O Negative, Rob Zombie and Cradle artwork is anything to go by.”

Last weekend, Eilish managed to lose one of her rings while performing at Austin City Limits festival after she went down to shake hands with members of the audience.

Earlier this month, Sowndhaus user ToToM uploaded a mash-up of Billie Eilish‘s ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’ and The Distillers‘ ‘Drain The Blood’ which drew praise from Brody Dalle-Homme.