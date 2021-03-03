Rob Zombie recalls “really weird” first meeting with Ozzy Osbourne

Rob Zombie has recalled the first time he ever met Ozzy Osbourne, saying the experience was “really weird”.

Speaking in a new interview, the singer-songwriter and filmmaker talked about meeting Osbourne before they ever collaborated or toured together.

“Ozzy’s great. I’ve known Ozzy for a long time. We toured together for the first time maybe 20 years ago, but I met him before,” Zombie told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Advertisement

“The first time I met Ozzy was really weird. I went to his house — I don’t remember why — and that was where I met him, at his house. And I thought, ‘Oh, there’s gonna be a bunch of people. My manager will be there, [Osbourne’s wife] Sharon will be there.'”

He continued: “It ends up with just me and Ozzy by ourselves; I just met him. And he’s, like, ‘Oh, Rob. I wanna play you my new record.’ So he puts on his new record. I think he’s gonna play one song maybe. He plays the whole album, looking directly at me, singing most of it. And I’m simultaneously thinking, ‘This is awesome,’ and, ‘This is so uncomfortable, I don’t know what to do.'”

Zombie and Osbourne have collaborated in various capacities over the years. In 2001, they teamed up on ‘Iron Head’, a track from Zombie’s second solo album, ‘The Sinister Urge’. Zombie directed the video for Osbourne’s 2001 single ‘Dreamer’. The pair have also toured together on several occasions.

Watch Zombie’s interview with Zane Lowe below:

Last month, Osbourne confirmed that he had received his coronavirus vaccine, admitting it was a “relief” to get the jab.

Advertisement

The rock icon, who confirmed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020, previously said he feared he would die if he was to contract the virus before he received the vaccination.

Meanwhile, Rob Zombie has said big chain restaurants are getting on board with vegan diets because “the meat industry has an unsustainable future”.