Robbie Williams to headline Budapest’s Sziget festival 2015

Robbie Williams has been announced as the first headliner for Budapest’s Sziget festival.

The singer will play on the first day of the one week-long festival as part of his Let Me Entertain You Tour. He joins previously announced acts including Florence and The Machine, Alt-J, Awolnation, Blasterjazz, Jamie Woon, Fauve, José Gonzalez and the Subways, who will perform at the festival which takes place on Óbudai Island on August 10-17.

Sziget was recently crowned the Best Major Festival in Europe at the European Festival Awards. A limited number of day tickets are available from the website now, as well as a 7 Days pass. The first 10,000 day 1 tickets can be purchased for €59.

Robbie Williams surprise-released his new album ‘Under The Radar: Volume 1’ in December. It was Williams’ first album since 2013’s ‘Swings Both Ways’ and was released with no promotion. Speaking to his supporters online, Williams said: “I’ll let you into a secret, Guy Chambers isn’t happy with me putting these songs on this album. He thinks I’m a lunatic for not putting them on an album that we’ve promoted with TV performances and at radio stations and a big tour. But I’m an impetuous bugger, and I want them out now, now, now!”

The Official Charts Company later confirmed that the album was not eligible for inclusion in the charts, thus rendering Williams’ previous stated battle against Take That void. “Robbie’s album isn’t chart eligible as it’s solely available through his website and has been released by his management rather than the label,” a spokesman from the company said.

