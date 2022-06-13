Robbie Williams announces 2022 greatest hits UK tour

Robbie Williams has announced a greatest hits tour to mark 25 years since started his solo career.

The former Take That star will be hitting the road for a series of dates which include two nights at The O2 in London in October. Further shows will take place in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Fans who pre-order his forthcoming new album ‘XXV’ here, by 3pm BST tomorrow (June 14) will receive access to a pre-sale on Wednesday (June 15) from 9am for up to 48 hours.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday (June 17). You can purchase tickets here and view the full list of tour dates below.

Williams’ new album, which is out on September 9, features orchestral versions of his most famous songs – from ‘Feel’ to ‘Strong’ – recorded with the Netherlands’ Metropole Orkest, while the deluxe version includes four new original songs.

It also features new song ‘Lost’, a Gallagher-style ballad that sees Robbie sing, “I lost my place in life / I lost my point of view”.

“It’s the same sort of song that ‘Feel’ was when that came out back in the day. I’ve got big hopes for it,” Williams recently told NME.

The new tour comes after he recently played a massive homecoming show at Stoke-on-Trent’s Vale Park stadium to 20,000 people. “I didn’t know how I was gonna feel,” he reflected, “because I’ve been away [from Stoke] for 30 years. Who am I? What person am I now? To me, and these people – what does this city mean to me?” Although he felt anxious about the show, which was delayed for “two or three years” by the pandemic, he revealed: “I just felt blessed… It was the most relaxed I’ve ever been onstage.”

The show was notable for Robbie’s cover of the Oasis anthem ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. When NME asked about the cover, he responded: “I just thought I’d better do something different for the gig. And then the idea to do [Take That’s] ‘Do What You Like’ came up… I was like, ‘Oh, OK – so there could be a running theme for a little bit of the gig: ‘This is what happened when I left Stoke-on-Trent. So I sang [the Take That song] ‘Could it be Magic’, which didn’t go down brilliantly… which is why I just stopped it halfway through, like, ‘That’s enough of that – we’ve covered that base’.”

Meanwhile, Williams performed ‘Angels’ at half time at the latest Soccer Aid match at London Stadium last night (June 12).