Robbie Williams announces 25th anniversary reissue of ‘Life Thru A Lens’

Robbie Williams has announced a special 25th anniversary reissue of his 1997 debut album ‘Life Thru A Lens’.

The singer originally released his first solo LP in September 1997, which featured such songs as ‘Angels’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Old Before I Die’.

Williams will now release a deluxe edition of ‘Life Thru A Lens’ via UMC/Island Records on December 2 to celebrate the record’s 25th anniversary. Pre-order is available now from here, with the reissue set to be released on CD, vinyl and digital download formats.

The special expanded 4xCD album combines the original record with B-sides and bonus tracks, as well as previously unreleased demos, rehearsal recordings and rare remixes.

This deluxe edition will also feature full audio of Williams’ Live In Your Living Room concert film, which has never been released on an audio format before.

You can see the full tracklist for Robbie Williams’ ‘Life Thru A Lens’ reissue below.

CD1 – ‘Life Thru A Lens: The Original Album’

‘Lazy Days’ ‘Life Thru A Lens’ ‘Ego A Go Go’ ‘Angels’ ‘South Of The Border’ ‘Old Before I Die’ ‘One Of God’s Better People’ ‘Let Me Entertain You’ ‘Killing Me’ ‘Clean’ ‘Baby Girl Window’ ‘Hello Sir’ (hidden track)

CD2 – ‘Life On The Flipside; B-Sides and Bonus Tracks’

‘Freedom’ (from ‘Freedom’, CD Single 1, July 1996) ‘Better Days’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997) ‘Average B-Side’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’ , CD Single 1, April 1997) ‘Making Plans For Nigel’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997) ‘Kooks’ (from ‘Old Before I Die’, CD Single 2, April 1997) ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997) ‘Falling In Bed (Again)’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 1, July 1997) ‘She Makes Me High’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997) ‘Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye’ (from ‘Lazy Days’, CD Single 2, July 1997) ‘Lazy Days (Original Version)’ (from ‘Millennium’, CD Single 2, September 1998) ‘Cheap Love Song’ (from ‘South Of The Border’, CD Single 1, September 1997) ‘Walk This Sleigh’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 1, December 1997) ‘Karaoke Overkill’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997) ‘Get the Joke’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997) ‘Angels (acoustic version)’ (from ‘Angels’, CD Single 2, December 1997) ‘Angels (Spanish Version)’ (from ‘The Ego Has Landed’ (South America Editions, ‘April 1999) ‘Let Me Entertain You (Full Length Version)’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ CD Single 2, March 1998) ‘Medley Of Songs From The Motion Picture Soundtrack The Full Monty‘ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998) ‘I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998) ‘I Am The (Res)erection’ (from ‘Let Me Entertain You’ , CD Single 1, March 1998)

CD3 – ‘Work In Progress: The Making of Life Thru A Lens’

‘Freedom (Ambient Mix)’ (July 1996 Promo Release) ‘Freedom (New Sound Dub)’ (July 1996 Promo Release) ‘Hey Little Girl’ (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996) ‘Clean (working title Mr. Sheen)’ (Axis Studios Demo, October / November 1996) ‘Old Before I Die’ (Crescent Moon Studios Demo, October 1996) ‘Lazy Days’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997) ‘Angels’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997) ‘Red Lights’ (Tower Studios Demo, January 1997) ‘Average B-Side’ (Westside Studios Demo, February 1997) ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘South of the Border’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘Killing Me Rehearsal’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘Life Thru A Lens Rehearsal’ (Rehearsal Recording, Spring 1997) ‘South of the Border’ (Mother’s Milkin’ It Mix) ‘Let Me Entertain You’ (The Bizzaro Mix)

CD4 – ‘Life On The Stage’

‘Let Me Entertain You’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Clean’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘South Of The Border’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Average ‘B’ Side’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Baby Girl Window’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘One Of God’s Better People’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘There She Goes’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Killing Me’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Life Thru A Lens’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Teenage Millionaire’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Lazy Days’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Ego A Go Go’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Old Before I Die’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Angels’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998) ‘Back For Good’ (Live at The Forum, London 3 June 1998)

Williams recently announced details of the European leg of his ‘XXV’ tour.