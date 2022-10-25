Robbie Williams announces two concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Robbie Williams has announced two special concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall for next month – tickets will be available here.

The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation last month, will play a mixture of swing classics and some of his biggest hits at the iconic venue on November 6 and 7.

Per a press release, the pair of gigs will be filmed for a major scene in Williams’ forthcoming biopic Better Man. Filming for the project, which is directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), also took place in Melbourne, Australia earlier this year.

The scene in question will depict Williams’ 2001 concert at the same venue, which was later released as a concert film titled Live At The Albert.

In a bid to recreate the look of that show, the dress code for next month’s Albert Hall dates is strictly black tie. The original 2001 performance came as part of Williams’ ‘Swing When You’re Winning’ era.

Tickets go on general sale at 11am BST this Thursday (October 27) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at 9am BST that same day via Williams’ official website.

The singer is currently on the UK and Ireland leg of his ‘XXV’ tour and recently announced a string of European headline concerts for 2023.

During an interview in September, Williams said it “would be cool” to return to Glastonbury next year to take on the coveted legends slot. He hasn’t played the festival since making his debut appearance at Worthy Farm in 1998.

“I’d like another go round on that stage and feel that audience and get the chance to do it,” he explained.

Speaking to NME around the same time, Williams recalled his notorious weekend attending Glastonbury as a punter in 1995.

“You know, me turning up at Glastonbury… I’m trying to put it into terms that won’t get me in trouble, but it’s like Putin turning up in Westminster,” he said.