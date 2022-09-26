NewsMusic News

Robbie Williams announces ‘XXV’ European tour

The tour celebrating Williams' 25 years as a solo artist will head to the continent next year

By Rhian Daly
Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams CREDIT: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Robbie Williams has announced details of the European leg of his ‘XXV’ tour, which marks 25 years of his solo career.

The star has already confirmed dates for the UK and Ireland stint of the tour, which will kick off in October.

Now, Williams will head to the continent in January, starting the run in Bologna, Italy, on January 20. He will then call at 20 further cities. Although the bulk of dates will take place between January and March, the final show in the European run will take place in Oslo on June 24.

Tickets for the ‘XXV’ European tour will go on sale at 10am CET on Friday (September 30) and will be available via Williams’ official website. Tickets for his UK tour are already on sale and can be purchased here.

Robbie Williams’ ‘XXV’ European tour will call at: 

January 2023

20 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
23 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
26 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis
28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

February 2023

1 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena
5 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
15 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle
20 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
26 – Herning, Denmark, Jyske Bank Boxen
27 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

March 2023

1 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
5 – Tampere, Finland, Nokia Arena
9 – Riga, Latvia, Arena
10 – Kaunas, Lithuania, Zalgirio Arena
12 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
14 – Budapest, Hungary, Arena
17 – Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle
20 – Paris, France, AccorHotels Arena
27 – Lisbon, Portugal, Altice Arena

June 2023 

24 – Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena

Earlier this month (September 16), Williams broke UK chart records with his ‘XXV’ album, which features re-recorded and orchestrated versions of songs from across his career. The record is now his 14th Number One solo album, seeing him overtake Elvis Presley to become the solo artist with the most UK Number One albums ever.

The Beatles are now the only act with more UK Number One albums than Williams, having scored 15 across their career.

Williams also recently shared his ambition to return to Glastonbury to take on the coveted legends slot. “Yeah, that’d be cool. Actually, I’d like to do that,” he said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. “I’d like another go round on that stage and feel that audience and get the chance to do it.

“[Glastonbury has] never really been on my radar, and obviously [I’ve] not been on their radar, either. But now I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna do that’.”

