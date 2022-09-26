Robbie Williams announces ‘XXV’ European tour

Robbie Williams has announced details of the European leg of his ‘XXV’ tour, which marks 25 years of his solo career.

The star has already confirmed dates for the UK and Ireland stint of the tour, which will kick off in October.

Now, Williams will head to the continent in January, starting the run in Bologna, Italy, on January 20. He will then call at 20 further cities. Although the bulk of dates will take place between January and March, the final show in the European run will take place in Oslo on June 24.

Advertisement

Tickets for the ‘XXV’ European tour will go on sale at 10am CET on Friday (September 30) and will be available via Williams’ official website. Tickets for his UK tour are already on sale and can be purchased here.

Europe 2023 – let's do this x



Presale – Wednesday 28th September 09:00 BST / 10:00 CEST

General on-sale – Friday 30th September 09:00 BST / 10:00 CEST pic.twitter.com/PxVqpLw89n — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) September 26, 2022

Robbie Williams’ ‘XXV’ European tour will call at:

January 2023

20 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena

23 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

26 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis

28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

February 2023

1 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena

5 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

15 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

20 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

26 – Herning, Denmark, Jyske Bank Boxen

27 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

Advertisement

March 2023

1 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

5 – Tampere, Finland, Nokia Arena

9 – Riga, Latvia, Arena

10 – Kaunas, Lithuania, Zalgirio Arena

12 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

14 – Budapest, Hungary, Arena

17 – Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle

20 – Paris, France, AccorHotels Arena

27 – Lisbon, Portugal, Altice Arena

June 2023

24 – Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena

Earlier this month (September 16), Williams broke UK chart records with his ‘XXV’ album, which features re-recorded and orchestrated versions of songs from across his career. The record is now his 14th Number One solo album, seeing him overtake Elvis Presley to become the solo artist with the most UK Number One albums ever.

The Beatles are now the only act with more UK Number One albums than Williams, having scored 15 across their career.

Williams also recently shared his ambition to return to Glastonbury to take on the coveted legends slot. “Yeah, that’d be cool. Actually, I’d like to do that,” he said during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. “I’d like another go round on that stage and feel that audience and get the chance to do it.

“[Glastonbury has] never really been on my radar, and obviously [I’ve] not been on their radar, either. But now I’m like, ‘Yeah, I wanna do that’.”