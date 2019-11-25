FIGHT!

Robbie Williams has said he’s approached leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to organise a fight with his long-term rival Liam Gallagher.

The singer has a rivalry with Gallagher which dates back to the mid-nineties, at the height of Oasis‘ fame.

In October, the ‘Angels’ singer said he’d like to duke it out with Gallagher to settle their differences once and for all. And now it seems he’s gone one step further by contacting the Matchroom Sport boss to make his dream a reality.

“I’ve spoken to Eddie Hearn… Eddie Hearn’s up for it,” Williams revealed during an appearance on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show.

But it still looks an unlikely prospect, with Williams admitting that Gallagher “hasn’t responded, twice. And I’d really like to do it.”

He added: “I’ve been boxing and I love it and if there’s anybody that I want to box, it’s Liam Gallagher.”

Robbie first laid down the gauntlet at the Brit Awards in 2000 when he collected the Best Video gong for ‘She’s The One’.

He said at the time: “Would anybody like to see me fight Liam? Liam: £100,000 of your money, £100,000 of mine… we’ll get in the ring and have a fight. Now are you gonna do it or pussy out, you fucking wimp?”

Speaking about a potential fight with Liam, Williams also said he’d like to set up a professional one.

“I’d love it. But I’d want it to be a professional fight. I’ve seen how much [YouTubers] KSI and Logan Paul made from theirs and I think we could trounce that,” he said.

“But, yeah, I think last time in the noughties Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something. I don’t want to do that.

“It’s got to be fucking whistles and bells if it happens…Yeah, Liam and I would be a wonderful thing.”

Meanwhile, Robbie released ‘The Christmas Present‘ last week – his first ever festive album.