Robbie Williams says he considered suicide during a period where he was “doing a lot of coke”

The singer opened up about his previous mental health issues during a recent interview
Robbie Williams has admitted that he considered taking his own life during a period when he was doing “a lot of coke”.
The singer, speaking in a new interview, recalled that it happened while he was living at a “dark” house in Primrose Hill, London and thought he was experiencing paranormal activity.
Speaking to Jo Wood on her Alien Nation podcast, Williams said: ”Instantly I picked up on it being weird and dark and having an energy. The first time it manifested itself as something physical the ghetto blaster came on.
”I was doing a lot of coke at the time. I would be in the house but hear footsteps go up the stairs. It got progressively worse. She [his girlfriend at the time] thought it was her granddad.
”I would get in the car and whatever it was would jump in the backseat,”he continued. “Two months in, I couldn’t deal with it any more. I thought if this stays with me I was going to commit suicide.”
Williams said it got so bad that he left his house to stay in a Marriott Hotel in Swiss Cottage.
“I got up one day, and there was a dark mist at the end of my bed. I was too scared to go and brush my teeth as I would have to walk through this mist,” he recalled.
”I just said to my girlfriend at the time: ‘I am going now, are you going to come with me?’ We went to the Swiss Cottage Marriott hotel.
“I was speaking to my A&R guy, I was explaining to him about what had happened and I said, rather dramatically, if it had stayed with me, I would have had to kill myself.”
Meanwhile, Williams recently explained why he left The X Factor after one series as a judge.
For help and advice on mental health:
- ‘Am I depressed?‘ – Help and advice on mental health and what to do next
- Help Musicians UK – Around the clock mental health support and advice for musicians
- Music Support Org – Help and support for musicians struggling with alcoholism, addiction, or mental health issues
- YOUNG MINDS – The voice for young people’s health and wellbeing
- CALM – The Campaign Against Living Miserably for young men
- Time To Change – Let’s end mental health discrimination
- The Samaritans – Confidential support 24 hours a day