Robbie Williams says he considered suicide during a period where he was “doing a lot of coke”

The singer opened up about his previous mental health issues during a recent interview

Robbie Williams has admitted that he considered taking his own life during a period when he was doing “a lot of coke”.

The singer, speaking in a new interview, recalled that it happened while he was living at a “dark” house in Primrose Hill, London and thought he was experiencing paranormal activity.

Speaking to Jo Wood on her Alien Nation podcast, Williams said: ”Instantly I picked up on it being weird and dark and having an energy. The first time it manifested itself as something physical the ghetto blaster came on.

”I was doing a lot of coke at the time. I would be in the house but hear footsteps go up the stairs. It got progressively worse. She [his girlfriend at the time] thought it was her granddad.

”I would get in the car and whatever it was would jump in the backseat,”he continued. “Two months in, I couldn’t deal with it any more. I thought if this stays with me I was going to commit suicide.”

Williams said it got so bad that he left his house to stay in a Marriott Hotel in Swiss Cottage.

“I got up one day, and there was a dark mist at the end of my bed. I was too scared to go and brush my teeth as I would have to walk through this mist,” he recalled.

”I just said to my girlfriend at the time: ‘I am going now, are you going to come with me?’ We went to the Swiss Cottage Marriott hotel.

“I was speaking to my A&R guy, I was explaining to him about what had happened and I said, rather dramatically, if it had stayed with me, I would have had to kill myself.”

Meanwhile, Williams recently explained why he left The X Factor after one series as a judge.

For help and advice on mental health: