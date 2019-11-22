"I don’t mind saying I want nice things to happen to me"

Robbie Williams has said he will be “crushed” if Coldplay prevent his new album ‘The Christmas Present’ from topping the charts this week.

Williams made the comments before performing five tracks at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park last night (November 21), according to Metro. Regarding his album beating the ‘Orphans’ band to Number One, he said: “If that happens, I will be really happy.

“And if not, I will be crushed. I don’t mind saying I want nice things to happen to me.”

Williams’ last five albums have all reached Number One, while all seven of Coldplay’s have achieved the same. Watch the video for Robbie’s latest track from his Christmas album, ‘Time For Change’, below.

Last week (November 15) Robbie released ‘Bad Sharon’ from the forthcoming album, with an unlikely guest appearance from Tyson Fury.

The collaboration, which stemmed from the pair meeting in Las Vegas last year when Fury was set to face German boxer Tom Schwarz, hears Williams and Fury rattle through the highs and lows of drunken Christmas festivities. It transpires that ‘Bad Sharon’ is the woman “from the office” – elsewhere, the pair sing about stealing “the champagne” and getting “off your face’.

In a three-star review of ‘The Christmas Present’, NME said: “We’ve heard these songs so often it would have taken a Christmas miracle for even a pop legend of Robbie’s stature to make them new. Still, his longtime collaborator and co-producer Guy Chambers has brought a great deal of warmth to this collection – newbie ‘Time For A Change’ comes on like ‘Strong’ with bells and whistles on. You‘d be a real Scrooge to deny ‘The Christmas Present’.”