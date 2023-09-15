Robbie Williams’ dance music project Lufthaus, announces debut album

Lufthaus, Robbie Williams‘ dance music project, have announced their upcoming debut album ‘Visions Volume 1’.

Comprised of Williams, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe, Lufthaus created their LP across the UK and Australia. The project originated during the pandemic and was inspired both by the trio’s love for Berlin’s electronic music scene, as well as time spent clubbing.

‘Visions Volume 1’ consists of ten tracks and has been described as fusing “the pulse of electronica with the art and structure of classic songwriting.” Speaking about the LP and the project, Williams shared in a statement: “This isn’t just a collection of songs. It’s our heart, our soul and our vision for what electronic music can be. With Flynn and Tim by my side, we’ve embarked on a musical journey that we’re eager to share with the world.

Advertisement

Lufthaus have released their latest single ‘Sunlight’ today (September 15). It follows the handful of previous releases Lufthaus have had which include ‘Sway‘, which was shared anonymously last year, and ‘Soul Seekers’, which was released when Williams was announced as part of the project.

Speaking of the album in a statement, Metcalfe said: “Every track on ‘Visions Volume 1’ tells a story, a memory, an emotion.” ‘Visions Volume 1’ is set for release on October 6 via Armada Music.

‘Visions Volume 1’ track listing is:

1. ‘Sway’

2. ‘Sunlight’

3. ‘Immortal’ ft. Sophie Ellis-Bextor

4. ‘Alcohol’

5. ‘Unlovable’

6. ‘Ringo’

7. ‘Bon Vivant Redux’

8. ‘To The Light’

9. ‘Mason’s Daughter’

10. ‘Soul Seekers’

In other news, Williams recently recalled soiling himself while he was performing on stage with Take That.

Advertisement

The moment took place during the Take That reunion tour, when Williams rejoined his old bandmates for a tour of the UK and Europe but fell victim to food poisoning while on the road.

He also reunited onstage with his former Take That bandmate Mark Owen.

The singer was performing at Sandringham House in Norfolk on Saturday (August 26) when he introduced his “oldest friend from the band” and brought out Owen for a rendition of their 2008 single ‘Greatest Day’. The moment marked the first time the two have appeared on stage together in 12 years.

Additionally, Williams also appeared at Madrid’s Mad Cool festival back in July, and, in a four-star review, NME said that he was “still the ultimate showman”, who brought “melodrama and self-effacing humour to his back catalogue of hits”.

“As he introduces ‘Angels’ by talking about how he overcame a decade of mental health issues, it is clear that, for Williams, entertaining thousands of people at festivals like this one still acts as a healing salve,” it read. “He is a performer with more than enough heart to match his humour.”