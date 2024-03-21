Robbie Williams’ dance side-project Lufthaus to make UK live debut at Creamfields 2024

Lufthaus, Robbie Williams‘ dance side project has revealed they are set to make their UK live debut at Creamfields 2024.

The dance project – comprised of Williams, Flynn Francis and Tim Metcalfe – are set to play the sunset slot on the Arc stage on the festival’s final day. Creamfields is set to take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend from August 22-25 at its usual site in Daresbury, Cheshire. The fest is already sold out.

Other acts announced to play at this year’s edition of the electronic dance music festival include Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Michael Bibi, Steve Angello, Alesso, Hardwell, Bicep present CHROMA, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Camelphat, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte De Witte, Andy C, Peggy Gou, Fisher, Fatboy Slim, Ben Hemsley, Example, Scooter, Pete Tong, John Summit, Low Steppa, Layla Benitez, Ben Nicky, Will Sparks, and Hannah Laing.

Advertisement

Chris Stussy, Artbat, Barry Can’t Swim, Sub Focus, Third Party, Kings of the Rollers, Darren Styles, Gorgon City, Girls Don’t Sync, blk, Franky Wah, Sarah Story, and many more will also have sets at the fest.

Lufthaus released their debut album ‘Visions Volume 1’ last year. The LP included the single ‘Immortal’ which featured Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The trio created their LP across the UK and Australia.

The project originated during the pandemic and was inspired both by the trio’s love for Berlin’s electronic music scene, as well as time spent clubbing.

Previously speaking about the LP and the project, Williams shared in a statement: “This isn’t just a collection of songs. It’s our heart, our soul and our vision for what electronic music can be. With Flynn and Tim by my side, we’ve embarked on a musical journey that we’re eager to share with the world.

In other news, Creamfields has unveiled a new 30,000 capacity indoor main stage called APEX for its 2024 edition.

Advertisement

The festival claims that APEX will be the largest indoor festival superstructure in the world, and promises it will be paired with “jaw dropping production”. The stage will also allow the festival to extend until 4am on Saturday night for the first time.