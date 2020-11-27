Robbie Williams doesn’t think he’ll get another Number One single

Robbie Williams has said he doubts he’ll land another Number One single during his career.

The singer, who is promoting his new festive song ‘Can’t Stop Christmas‘, said that he doesn’t think he’s a contender for the Christmas Number One – or any future entries.

“I’m not in it, so I think those days for me being in the singles, high in the singles charts, have moved on,” the 46-year-old said in an interview on Smooth Radio’s Virtual Coffee Break earlier this week.

Advertisement

He continued: “I’m an albums kind of person now, which is wonderful. But I don’t even look at the charts now. And I wouldn’t even think that I would get anywhere near up there. But if I did, it would be a Christmas miracle and I’d be very grateful.”

As yahoo! news notes, Williams’ last – and only – Christmas Number One was his collaboration with Nicole Kidman back in 2001, for ‘Somethin’ Stupid’.

Williams’ new single references the past year with nods to Zoom calls, hand sanitiser and social distancing. In the chorus he sings: “You can’t take away our season/Like you can’t take away the wine / Santa’s on his sleigh / But now he’s two metres away.”

‘Can’t Stop Christmas’, a collaboration with long-time producers Guy Chambers and Richard Flack, is taken from Robbie’s new double album ‘The Christmas Present’. The record features guest appearances from the likes of Rod Stewart, Bryan Adams, Jamie Cullum and Tyson Fury.

Advertisement

‘The Christmas Present’ was originally released last December, securing Williams his 13th Number One solo album.